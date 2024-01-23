Proposals have been submitted for the change of use of Hair Art unisex styling hairdressers in Tan Bank, Wellington into a mixed use restaurant.

The plans, submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, includes the building of a rear single-storey link extension at the rear of the existing property.

Submitted proposals show a seating areas separate to a takeaway area along with a kitchen, store areas and a toilet behind the counter.

The type of food served in the proposed restaurant and takeaway is not included in the planning application.

Applicant Sajid Khan says that the plans would create three full-time jobs.

A heritage statement submitted in the plans states that the single-storey terrace building is part of the Wellington Conservation Area.

The Tan Bank building is ‘approximately’ 80 years old and is described as having ‘solid load bearing masonry’ and style.

The heritage statement states that several internal alterations have been carried out over the years to the property.

“Although the property is not a listed building it is recognised that it is of local interest as it lies within the Wellington Conservation area,” states that heritage statement.

“There are no listed buildings on Tan Bank, the nearest being the Raven public house on Walker Street.”

Applicant Mr Khan proposes to modify the existing front elevation by installing a double door and turning the existing window into a full height window.

The heritage statement concludes: “It is acknowledged that the proposed development would represent no conflict with the development plan policies or the general historic environment.

“It is considered that any perceived harm to issues of acknowledged importance would be minimal and clearly insufficient to undermine its continuing contribution to the historic character and appearance of the area.

“Therefore, having regard to the benefits of the proposals, overall the scheme represents a suitable and sustainable development where other material considerations clearly outweigh any perceived development plan conflict.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal on their website, application number TWC/2024/0057. Comments should be made during the consultation phase which ends on February 12.