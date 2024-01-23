School described as having a ‘big heart’ has been told education ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Aspris Telford School in Coalbrookdale is an independent school which caters for pupils diagnosed with complex social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

During an Ofsted inspection the school rated ‘good’ in four of the five key areas and commended it as a place where pupils get a ‘fresh start’.

However, the quality of education was judged to ‘require improvement’, resulting in the same overall effectiveness rating.

“Care, kindness and understanding fill this school community,” found Ofsted inspectors. “At Aspris Telford, pupils find staff who believe in them and are driven to make a special difference in their lives.

“The school is ambitious for all pupils. There are high expectations for what pupils should learn and when. However, some work remains to ensure that all pupils get the most from every lesson.

“Staff are attentive and act when pupils need help. Pupils told inspectors that they could rely on staff to help them. Consequently, pupils feel safe, and their behaviour improves quickly. This creates a calm and purposeful learning community.”