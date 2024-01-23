Hospital trust reveals £130 million hole in finances
Shropshire's main hospital trust is set to overspend its budget by nearly £130 million by the end of the financial year.
By Mark Andrews
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, had been forecast to run at a deficit of £57.1 million over the 2023/24 financial year.
But the deficit was now expected to be more than double that by the end of the year, having already reached £106.9 million within nine months.
The figures were revealed by the trust's chief finance officer Claire Skidmore during a media briefing.