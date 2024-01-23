Hospital trust reveals £130 million hole in finances

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, had been forecast to run at a deficit of £57.1 million over the 2023/24 financial year.

But the deficit was now expected to be more than double that by the end of the year, having already reached £106.9 million within nine months.

The figures were revealed by the trust's chief finance officer Claire Skidmore during a media briefing.