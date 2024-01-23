Calls for hefty fines and even jail time as fly-tipping on the rise in Shropshire

Experts have called on the Government to review sentencing guidelines, introduce bigger fines and “even jail ‘professional fly-tippers’ when they are caught”.

Shropshire

Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show there were 1,242 fly-tipping incidents in Shropshire in the year to March 2023 – an increase of 19 per cent from 1,048 in 2021-22.

This meant there were 3.8 incidents per 1,000 people in the area.

In Shropshire, most fly-tipped waste was discovered on highways, accounting for 79 per cent of recorded incidents. This was followed by 13 per cent on council land.

The largest proportion of discarded waste was household waste, making up 41 per cent of all incidents.

In January 2024, the Shropshire Star reported on flytippers blocking a county village lane with big plastic container full of rubbish.

Telford

There were also 4,312 fly-tipping incidents in Telford and Wrekin – a slight decrease from 4,337 in 2021-22.

This meant there were nearly 23 incidents per 1,000 people.