Plans lodged for 11 bedsits above Wellington town centre pub

The proposal is for the first and second floor above the Beacon Lounge in Market Street, Wellington, to become an 11-bedroom shared accommodation facility with internal alterations.

Elsewhere in the county, plans have been put in to transform a Grade II listed property on Newport high street into two new homes and a shop.

The Old Post Office, at 117 High Street, forms part of a cluster of Grade II listed buildings that were previously part of the neighbouring Haberdashers' Adams School.

The neighbouring property, 119 to 121 Picken House, was granted full planning permission in September to be turned into four dwellings and a ground-floor commercial unit, with new vehicular access to the rear courtyard.

Now, the developers hope that the application to transform 117 into two additional homes and a commercial unit will also be given the green light.

In The Square in Ironbridge, Tontine Hotel's owners have submitted plans to replace, repair or upgrade 25 doors and frames as well as the fire alarm, emergency escape lighting and to install external lighting.