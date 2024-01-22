Four fire engines rush to emergency at Telford drainage firm

Firefighters were called out to Saint Gobain in Holyhead Road, Ketley. Police and paramedics are not in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 1.19pm on Monday, January 22, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Telford.

"Four fire appliances including the incident command unit and the incident support unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer is in attendance."

Crews remain in attendance.