The singer with the big Voice also proves he has a big heart

The Wellington lad with the big voice proved he was also big hearted when, fresh from his success he agreed to perform at the Anstice in a show - An Evening With Callum Doignie - on February 17.

Tickets, £15, are available from The Anstice or online from ticketstelford.co.uk.

Telford singing builder Callum Doignie doing a sound check with centre manage Lyndy Boden at Madeley Anstice hall. Picture by DAVID BAGNALL

He will be helping not only the hall, now run by a charity, but also the Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society.

It is raising funds to move the John Bartlett Fountain back to Ironbridge Square, as this has long been the wish of local residents

Chair of the Civic Society, Viv Moore, said that, when she contacted Callum Doignie, to ask , if he would perform at the Anstice, to help with the Civic Society’s fund-raising, he immediately agreed.

"This a modest, but massively talented local man, on the verge of great things, helping charities in his local area," she said.

Telford singing builder Callum Doignie with Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale Civic Society members at Madeley Anstice hall. LtoR Gill Beach, Viv Moore, Margaret Roberts and Vicky Jones. Picture by DAVID BAGNALL

Callum said he was delighted to be able to help.

"It means the world to me to be helping and getting involved with a local charity," he said.

"The community around Telford is such a strong, passionate one and all the love and support I've received from the community has been outstanding

"Now it's my change to give a little something back."

The singing builder and his Dad went to the Anstice to meet up with some of those behind the Venue and the Fountain protect.

"We went on stage with him and asked him to do a bit of a song. When he started I got goosebumps, he has an incredible voice," she said.

"The Anstice, which is also a charity, is a very beautiful, heritage building, with a ballroom second only to Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the UK."

The Manager of the Anstice, Lyndy Boden, was full of enthusiasm for the project, and added ideas of her own. She also persuaded “The Place”, in Oakengates to produce publicity materials at very short notice.