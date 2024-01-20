'Save our village' plea from parish council ahead local plan consultation closure

Church Aston Parish Council are appealing for residents to help 'save' the village from plans laid out in the Telford & Wrekin Council draft local plan.

The draft local plan sets out a development framework for the whole borough until 2040.

In it, the authority has set out new potential sites for 8,820 new houses, and 134 hectares of new employment space.

The proposal includes a development of around 160 houses on agricultural land to the south of The Dale in Church Aston.