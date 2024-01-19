Motorists escape injury after crash at busy M54 Telford interchange

The two-car collision happened at the Castlefarm interchange at junction 4 for Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no casualties.

A spokeswoman said: "At 2.54pm on Friday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving two saloon vehicles. Fire Service Personnel managed traffic to allow one of the vehicles to be safely removed from interchange."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.

It was the second crash near junction 4 of the M54 today.

At 12.39pm two cars crashed on the eastbound carriageway between junctions four and three, with one ending up on its roof.