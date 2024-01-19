Man faces crown court trial after pleading not guilty to forcing a woman to have an abortion

Chris Nedic, aged 36, of Pool View Caravan Park, in Buildwas, has been charged engaging with controlling/coercive behaviour in a relationship which alleges he prevented her from returning to working life and forcing her to commit to having an abortion.

The offence is alleged to have taken place between July 1, 2022 and December 1, 2023.

Nedic also denies that he assaulted the same woman in Telford on Friday December 1, 2023, causing her actual bodily harm, that he intentionally strangled her between July 1 and July 31, 2022, and that he stole her passport on December 1, 2023.

He is also accused of assaulting by beating her on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Nedic entered his not guilty pleas to all five charges at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

Judge Anthony Lowe, presiding, adjourned proceedings to a jury trial to be held sometime in the two weeks starting on July 22, this year.