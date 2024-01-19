Man charged with cultivating cannabis after more than 100 plants found at property

Cannabis plants with an estimated value of more than £100,000 were seized following a successful warrant carried out in Telford on Thursday, January 18.

The warrant was carried out at a property on School Road in Donnington by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT), where 123 cannabis plants were found.

A 22-year-old man from Telford has now been charged following the discovery.

Esli Basho, of School Road in Donnington, was charged with cultivating cannabis.

Basho has been remanded in custody and was due to appear before Magistrates on Friday.

Speaking after the arrest, Sergeant Matt Corfield, from the NCFT, said: “This warrant is yet another great example of intel that has been given to us by the local community, which we have listened to, acted upon and achieved another good result from it.

"The local community can help police by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity.

“Local communities play a huge part in our fight in getting drugs off the street, and my message is simple, if you suspect anything like this is happening near you or causing issues to your community, don’t sit in silence, report it to us and we will act on