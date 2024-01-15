Ban for drink driver who hit cyclist - but his disqualification looks set to be 'academic'

It took eight months for Francis Doyle to be sentenced after he first admitted drink-driving and driving without due care and attention back in March last year.

The offences dated back to June 23 2022 when the 54-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Astra along Trench Lock, Telford, at 7.35am when the victim was crossing the road.

Prosecutor, Mrs Virinder Bains, told Kidderminster Magistrates on Saturday that Doyle "didn't accelerate but didn't make any attempt to stop".

She said that all the victim remembers of the incident was going "over the top of the vehicle, in the air" before landing near it.

After police arrived, Doyle gave a breath test result of 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of alcohol. The legal limit is 35mcg.