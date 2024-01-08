Telford man, 58, who hadn't been seen for a week found dead in his kitchen, inquest told

Darren Julian George Hamilton, aged 58, was discovered at home in Victoria Court, Hadley, Telford on November 29 last year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told that Mr Hamilton, who was born in Dudley and unemployed, lived alone.

A neighbour called the emergency services after she looked into his home and saw him lying on the kitchen floor. She had not seen him for a week before that moment.

Police attended and forced their way in, but upon entry, it was apparent that Mr Hamilton was already dead. His body was identified by the neighbour.

Officers in attendance confirmed they were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surround Mr Hamilton's death.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to April 12 this year.