Jurors sworn in at start of Telford murder trial

Ashley Harris, aged 32, whose address has been given as Armstrong Close, Telford, has pleaded not guilty to counts of the murder and of manslaughter of 41-year-old Anthony Wootton, who was found dead in in Gresley Close, Woodside, on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Judge Kristina Montgomery, sitting at Stafford Crown Court on Monday told the jurors that the case would be adjourned for a day, until Tuesday to allow the barristers to complete preparatory work.

The case is being prosecuted by Darron Whitehead while the defence team is led by Michael Ivers.