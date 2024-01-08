Busy Telford junction closed until spring for improvement works

The junction of B5061 Holyhead Road and Furnace Road in St Georges, near Central Park in Telford, is set to be closed until March 29.

The closure is part of works to improve the busy junction, and will see the addition of a pedestrian crossing with signals.

The diversion route is directing drivers towards Oakengates along Canongate and Station Road via the Greyhound Roundabout.

Last month, Cabinet member for neighbourhood services, Lee Carter, said: “This is a complex structural engineering project which will see improvements to a retaining wall, resurfacing of the roads and footpaths, as well as the introduction of a signalised junction that will include pedestrian crossing facilities.

“This will improve road safety for all that use the junction. I know this is an improvement that will be warmly welcomed by the residents of St Georges and those that use the road.”

The road closure is set to be in place until March 29

Councillor Carter added that the council would be putting £24 million into transport and highways schemes in the next two years.

For Arriva buses using the route, service 4 will divert via the A442 picking up normal line of route at Euston Way towards Telford Bus Station and The Greyhound Island in Oakengates.

The service will not serve bus stops Central Park and Priorslee Roundabout on Holyhead Road and Fitness First on the A5.

Service 5, 5a, 5e and 6 will divert via Snedshill Way, Priorslee Road and Canongate. These services will be unable to serve the bus stops Central Park on Holyhead Road, Greyhound Island and Hancock’s Drive on Station Road.