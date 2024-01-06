Danger warning after Telford police receive more reports of larger laughing gas canisters

Officers in Telford are now warning of the dangers of inhaling large quantities of the gas which is used in the catering industry to whip cream.

PCSO Claire Ellis, of the policing team in Dawley and Malinslee, said: "The Safer Neighbourhood Team are receiving more and more reports of large quantities of large nitrous oxide canisters that have been dumped in the Woodside, Lightmoor and Dawley area.

"These canisters are intended for the catering industry who use them to whip cream."

She added that previously, the drug had been synonymous with the silver bullet-sized canisters of nitrous oxide- also known as laughing gas, seen littering the streets.

"It now appears that the larger cylinders which contain a significantly greater volume, are posing a much greater risk to health," PCSO Ellis added.

"The inhalation of nitrous oxide is taken from the valve itself rather that dispersing the gas into a balloon first, increasing the risk consuming dangerous amounts.

"Young people do not understand the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide, especially in such large quantities."

If this is something you have concerns about, information on or come across these canisters, contact us officers at Dawley and Malinslee SNT by emailing dm.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Always call 999 in an emergency or 101 for non emergencies.