Terri Lee Oliver of Newcomen Way admitted attacking her neighbour on September 18 last year, when she appeared before a district judge at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old had been involved in an argument with her neighbour regarding their children, the court heard.

Ms Sara Beddows, for the prosecution, told the court: "There had been an argument between the parties over their children. The defendant had gone to the complainant's house uninvited and assaulted her.

"During the course of the assault, the claimant, in her statement, said: 'She pushed me, I wobbled but did not fall back. She then threw punches and I fell to the floor and hit my head. I got up but she continued to hit me with a fisted hand repeatedly.'"

Ms Beddows added that the assault occurred when the complainant's children were upstairs and that the attack ended when "others intervened".

She said that the complainant suffered a bruised knee following the attack but was not seriously hurt.

However, District Judge Kevin Grego said it was "concerning" that Oliver "felt that she could simply walk into the injured person's home to give her a piece of her mind, and then give her more than that".

He ordered a probation report be conducted and adjourned the hearing for sentencing on February 14.