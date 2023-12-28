Big-hearted Barbara makes donation to support singing group

Barbara Evans, a member of the Ketley Coffee Club in Telford, has donated a traditional Irish bodhran drum that once belonged to her late brother to the Acorn Singers, a singing group run by the local charity.

“Barbara is a remarkable lady who does so much for others,” said Claire Fishlock, Service Development Officer for the charity. “And this was such a very kind thing to do.”

Barbara said: “The drum was something my late brother purchased on one of his yearly visits to Ireland. He and a friend used to go fishing there. I think that the fishing and the Guinness were very good!

“My brother was Roger John Morris who passed away on the 13th of January 2022 after being diagnosed in 2021 with inoperable cancer. He was extremely brave to the end.

“I don’t think Roger ever mastered playing the drum, but he really loved sea shanties.

“When I heard and saw the Acorn Singers at our coffee club and saw a bodhran drum being played, I thought it would be nice to pass Roger’s on to the charity.”

Claire added: “The Acorn Singers are thrilled to have this lovely instrument. Big thanks to Barbara for thinking of us.”