Man avoids jail for role in balaclava-clad gang's attempt to burgle home when he was 17

Layton Booth admitted charges of attempted burglary and possession of a class B drug – cannabis, when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court was told that the incident took place in November 2019, when Booth, who is now 21, was 17.

Ilana Davis, prosecuting, told the court that Booth, of Chiltern Gardens, Dawley, had been identified as one of a gang who had attacked a home in Singleton, Sutton Hill, Telford, shortly after 8pm.

One of the people living at the home, who lived with his elderly parents, had been in his bedroom when the window was smashed.

Ms Davis told the court the man had run from the room, and his brother had gone in to see what was happening.

At that point he could see 'three or four men' on the roof outside the window.

Ms Davis said the men were wearing balaclavas, brandishing weapons, and one was using a wooden pole to knock the glass out of the window so they could access the room.