Police investigating after 10 cats found dead on Christmas Eve

Staffordshire Police say the "disturbing report" of 10 deceased cats was made on the morning of Christmas Eve.

They say the shocking discovery was made on Butt Lane, northeast of Gnosall.

In the message sent to the community on December 24, PCSO Patrick Wright said the cause of death was currently unknown.

Officers are asking anyone with knowledge or evidence about the sad incident to contact 101, or Staffordshire Police online at staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident number 0322/24/12/23.