Watch as Telford couple's beloved classic cars burst into flames days before Christmas

A £6,500 MG Midget, bought by Malcolm Shingler-Day for his wife Beverley, as well as a £2,000 Spartan kit car, were engulfed by fire in the garage at their home in Finsbury Drive, Priorslee, Telford on Friday afternoon.

Malcolm had spent thousands renovating the MG, both mechanically and on a smart new interior, so the couple, who have been married for 33 years, could enjoy days out in it.

Beverley Shingler-Day with her MG Midget, bought for her 60th birthday by husband Malcolm

And he bought the Spartan to keep his mind occupied when Beverley was battling cancer in 2014.

Describing how the fire drama unfolded, Malcolm said: "I heard a noise that sounded like a door slam. I thought it might have been the postman.

"I was on the computer and had the TV going but then everything went down. It was a complete power cut, but none of the other houses lost power. If they had they'd have all been outside.

"I went out to have a look and saw smoke from the back of the garage. I thought the fence was on fire and it was next door."

It became clear it was the Shingler-Days' garage, so Malcolm called 999 and firefighters were quickly on the scene.