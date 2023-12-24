Mechanical fault causes car fire in residential area of Telford
A fire crew was called to deal with a blaze involving a car on a residential street.
The incident took place on Shakespeare Way in Sutton Hill, Telford, at around 5.45pm on Saturday.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew to the scene.
The service reported that the fire had been caused by a mechanical fault and had destroyed 80 per cent of the car.
The crew used hoses to put the fire out and were finished at the scene by around 6.30pm.