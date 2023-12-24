Generosity praised as care leavers receive free tickets to Christmas panto

Telford Theatre said the tickets had come through its 'Kindness Ticket' scheme, which it set up on 2022.

It allows people to offer the gift of pantomime and for 2023 and a total of 78 tickets have been purchased this festive season – even more than last year, meaning more families will benefit.

Kindness Tickets have been sold at £20 and will be distributed to care leavers and their families through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Leaving Care Team.

The team supports vulnerable young people aged from 16 to 25 who have been in the care system from Telford and Wrekin.

They have often experienced significant trauma, have no family support network, live independently from a young age and do not have the finances to be able to do a lot of the things young people living with their families take for granted.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure, said: "Following the amazing response when we launched this in 2022 we were excited to be offering the Kindness Ticket once again this year.

"The public really got behind the idea and we were able to distribute tickets to 77 families last year and are delighted that we have matched that this Christmas.

"This year we have worked with the council’s Leaving Care Team who work closely with our care leavers in the borough and who will be distributing the tickets to care leavers and their families who will benefit from the offer.

"The Treasure Island pantomime at Telford Theatre has been receiving rave reviews and entertaining families this festive period and I would like to thank all who have generously purchased Kindness Tickets in order that others may enjoy festive fun.”

Treasure Island runs at Telford Theatre until Saturday, January 6, 2024, and will be the final pantomime in the current theatre building before it closes for a remodelling and transformation from March 2024