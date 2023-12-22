Shropshire Star
Firefighters rescue toddler trapped in car at garden centre

Firefighters rescued a toddler who got stuck in a car at a garden centre.

Albrighton Garden Centre

The three-year-old got locked in the vehicle at Albrighton Garden Centre, on Newport Road, Albrighton shortly before midday.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.41am on Friday, December 22, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Albrighton.

"One three-year-old child rescued from locked car using small gear."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.

