Winners crowned in young artists competition

Hosted in The Rose Paterson Art Gallery at Weston Park, Weston-under-Lizard, near Shifnal, the Halls Young Artist competition includes works from local schools and further education within a 40 mile radius of the gallery.

This year’s theme was the Coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III, highlighting the monarch’s role in today’s society, and a positive outlook towards the future which remains rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

Children in pre-school, primary, secondary and further education were challenged to create artworks on the royal theme to stand a chance of winning a cash prize for their school’s funds as well as book tokens and Weston Park family passes for themselves.

All mediums were welcomed, from paintings and photography to woodwork, print making and sculpture.

Judges from Halls Fine Art and Arts Society Wrekin had the difficult task of selecting the winners.

All shortlisted entries will be exhibited in The Rose Paterson Art Gallery during December and January 2024.

The prizegiving ceremony will be held on January 19.

Gareth Williams from Weston Park, thanked Halls Fine Art and Arts Society Wrekin for their support and every child and school that participated.

The winners in the nursery and pre school category were Wrockwardine Wood Infants and Nursery.

The top place in the primary schools category was claimed by Barnaby Garbett from Birchfield School for his clay ‘Coronation coin’.

Second place went to Bilston Church of England Primary for a coloured pencil artwork titled ‘The Royal Procession’, while third place was secured by Enrica Russo from St Dominic’s Priory, thanks to a stone with a crown made from sand and shells.

The secondary schools section was won by Ercall Wood Academy with an ‘Amalgamation of Coronation’, while Francesca Mawby from St Dominic's Priory was second with an acrylic of Westminster Abbey, and Sophie Beaumont, Erin Barnes, Beau Boswel and Melissa Hodson from Walsall Academy were third with works in coloured pencils titled ‘All things British’.

Abigail Molenaar, Halls Fine Art’s art specialist, said the company has sponsored the art competition for more than a decade and has pledged to continue its support in 2024.

“We are committed to the young artist competition as we feel it’s important to support and encourage flourishing young talent in our area and provide platforms and opportunities to showcase their artistic gifts,” she added.

“This year, we had a number of entries for reception classes and pre-school so an additional category was added.”

The competition theme for 2024 is ‘Gold’ and entries are accepted until the autumn with the exhibition to be held from December 2024 to January 2025.

Interested schools and budding young artists can contact Weston Park for more information about the competition and how to enter.