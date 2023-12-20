Speed limit reduction urged as part of housing plans off A442 near Telford

Plans have been submitted for four houses to be built on vacant land adjacent to the A442 in Waters Upton.

Applicant Twilight Design & Build says the homes will meet housing demand and also help to improve the sustainability of community services in the nearby village.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways department has supported the plans, subject to conditions which would include a new ‘tactile crossing point’ being implemented at the proposed new access into the development.

Part of the conditions also include adequate parking being provided and sufficient visibility onto the access road.

Ten letters of objection have been sent to the council, including from Waters Upton Parish Council, which said: “The proposed scheme is unacceptable. It is over-development of the site and the design does not fit with the street-scene.

“The maximum number of properties should be three, with a preference for only two to ensure adequate parking for residents and visitors as parking on the A442 outside of the site would be very dangerous.

“The access needs to be safe and suitable with good visibility, but the ancient boundary hedge also needs to be protected.

“Evidence is available that the speed of traffic at this location far exceeds the 40mph and if an application is to be considered for this site, it must include for the speed to reduce to 30mph at least from the junction with Sytch Lane to the junction with Upton Stones to ensure the safety of road users and pedestrians at this location.”

The parish council also added that only single-storey houses would be in accordance with its Neighbourhood Plan.

Plans have also been supported by Telford & Wrekin Council’s ecology and drainage departments.

Twilight Design & Build say that the housing plans are designed to ‘positively address’ the main A442 road frontage and the development would establish a ‘positive and visually sympathetic street’.

“The present primary street view is of the rear of houses fronting Quarry View which presents a visually weak aspect with poor surveillance, security and defensible space characteristics,” the applicant said in their design and access statement.

“The development will make appropriate and efficient use of land in accordance with the aims of sustainable development and will make a valuable contribution to the range of local housing in a highly sustainable location, in close and conveniently accessible proximity to village facilities.

“The development will significantly assist the future sustainability of community services and infrastructure including the village shop/Post Office, church, restaurant/pub, children’s nursery and bus service.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website, application number TWC/2022/0598. Comments can be made during the consultation phase which ends on December 30.