Decision over housing plans deferred due to investigation into pedestrian's death

Telford & Wrekin councillors were due to decide an application for nine homes to be built on the site of the former Haven Boarding Kennels & Cattery in Lightmoor, Telford.

The site is within close proximity of the junction of Lightmoor Road and the A4169.

Plans had been recommended for approval by the council’s planning officer after receiving support from the highways department.

Last week a 81-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while he crossed the A4169 near to the junction of Lightmoor Road.

At Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee last week a council officer said that the plans for the site at Haven Boarding Kennels had been deferred.

During the meeting Councillor Janice Jones asked the reason why the application had been deferred.

“In this case there has been a highways incident which we’re investigating – a road traffic accident,” the council officer added.

Speaking about the deferral decision a Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman said: “The Haven Boarding Kennels development planning application was deferred without debate.”

Dawley Hamlet Parish Council have objected to plans for the housing on the former Haven Boarding Kennels & Cattery site.

The parish council called-in the application for councillors to decide after raising concerns about ‘serious issues and concerns’ about the infrastructure around the proposed development.

The parish council state that Lightmoor Road is a ‘busy through road’ used by residents of Doseley and Little Dawley.

The parish council has raised concerns about the lack of street lighting or pavements on Lightmoor Road, which they argue makes it ‘extremely dangerous’ for pedestrians.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways, ecology and coal authority departments have all supported the scheme subject to conditions.

The council’s highways authority has discussed Lightmoor Road improvements with the developer.

A condition has been added that a footpath link will be provided from the site to the existing pedestrian facilities at the junction of Lightmoor Road.

The applicant would also be required to carry out appropriate resurfacing of the carriageway where required.

A separate housing development of 52 homes has been approved close to the proposed Haven Boarding Kennels & Cattery site.