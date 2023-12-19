78-bed care home approved for former Maxell factory site in Telford

Proposals have been approved for the 78-bed care home to be built on the former Maxell Europe site in Apley, Telford.

Applicant UV Care Randlay says the home will provide a ‘full spectrum of care needs’, including dementia care, and ‘significant’ local employment.

It said in its design and access statement" “The design of the home, looks to achieve a high standard of design associated with dementia specialist care, and as such the internal finishes are based upon well established design criteria as laid down by Sterling University, whom are recognised as leaders in this specialist field of work.

“The development brief was enhanced and developed to include a care home, which would become a focal point for the community, and provide a home for local residents who may require care, at some point, whilst allowing them to remain within their established community.

“The site will form an integral part of the current development proposal for the area, which includes a local centre and up to 495 houses.”

The care home will include a hairdressing salon, cinema, various lounges, a quiet room and secure garden areas around the home.

There will be a ‘hotel’ style service, with a commercial kitchen and laundry facilities provided on-site.

“The proposed development looks to create a strong built frontage to the site, ensuring that buildings face on towards and overlook the street, and create a good level of visual interest, whilst providing secure boundaries to the site,” the access statement added.

“The proposed home will ensure that the resident’s quality of life is greatly enhanced within a comfortable, and an ideal location, within an established community with whom they can maintain there links and involvement.

“The scheme is designed to ensure that the future viability of the home is secure and that it is able to meet the increasing demanding needs of its future residents.”

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council objected to the application and said it had previously raised concerns that local amenities would be adversely affected by the wider outline development.

The parish council said that doctors’ services are already over-subscribed in the area and fear that the 78-bed care home will add further pressure on the service.

A Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer approved the plans and said that there is a ‘need’ for the proposed type of care in the borough.

The planning officer said: “The local planning authority consider that the location of the development is acceptable, within the urban boundary and in close proximity to the site’s local centre which is being delivered as part of the wider outline proposal for this site.”

“The site is also close proximity to services and facilities in nearby Shawbirch to the north-west.”