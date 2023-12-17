Watch Military wives choir entertain veterans at hearty Telford breakfast club

The Telford branch of the Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Clubs Network usually sees around 40 veterans meet for a hearty breakfast three times a month.

But on Saturday, a performance by Cosford's Military Wives Choir led to more than 100 veterans and their families packing out the Outpost cafe in The Wakes, Oakengates, for breakfast with a festive twist.

Senior admin, Paul Blackburn, said the day was "amazing" and explained how the group provides an essential service to Telford's veterans.

Paul explained: "It was an amazing event. I think everyone went home in a good frame of mind for Christmas.

"We have many, many veterans and their families come down for a meet-up and a hearty breakfast. We can use it to find out if anyone needs help, and arrange for a variety of things like financial aid or mental health care.

"But really the most important thing is it gets them out of the house. We have a lot of veterans who withdraw, whether that's because of PTSD or other reasons. They won't come out of the house.

"So we encourage them to come out, sit down and have a good time. It gives them the chance to be part of that military family again."

As well as being treated to a range of carols and festive music by the choir on Saturday, the group were presented with a £500 cheque from the Telford Veterans Trail.

The trail, which opened earlier this year, allows commemorative plaques to be bought for veterans and serving personnel which are installed on a special trail in Telford Town Park.

A proportion of all plaque proceeds go towards charities supporting local veterans.