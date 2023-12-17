Software engineer in his 40s found dead at home in Telford, inquest told

Ifeanyi Lawrence Istor, aged 43, was discovered at his home in Shoveller Drive, Leegomery, Telford on November 30 this year.

Concerns for Mr Istor, who was born in Zaria, Nigeria, were raised when his family could not get in contact with him.

He was later found in his bedroom. Paramedics attended but it was "clear he was already deceased," an inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told.

Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances or third party involvement in his death. His body was identified by his ex-wife.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned Mr Istor's inquest to April 4 next year.