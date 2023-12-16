30 photos of nights out in Shropshire and Telford over the last four decades

The happiest moments have been captured by our Shropshire Star photographers over the years.

From the dance floor of Cascades to Pussycats nightclub, Shropshire and Telford's party people really know how to strike a pose and make for a great photo.

Take a look below – you may spot a familiar face or two.

1. Seeing double: Twins Beth and Sarah Davies having a drink at The Crown, Bridgnorth, 05.06.2000

2. Ladies enjoying a night out at Cascades in Telford, 1985.

3. Kelly Eveson, Lisa Eagles, Krystal Daviey and Sarah Rhodes on a night out at 24/7, Pussycats nightclub, Telford on 25.02.2008.

4. A pair having a hoot at Cascades, Telford circa. 1995.

5. Charmaine Dolce, Felicity Sobers and Kemi Joseph at 24/7, Pussycats nightclub, Telford on 25.02.2008.

6. Top Model Linda Lusardi at Cascades signing autographs and selling balloons towards the Telethon 88 appeal in May 1988.

7. A night at Cascades in 1985.

8. Lads night out: Lee Smart, Matt Russell, Dean Smart, Matthew Pugh and Mike Aston at 24/7, Pussycats nightclub, Telford on 25.02.2008.

9. Wolves fans who couldn't get tickets for the game celebrate at The Crown in Bridgnorth as Wolves score their second goal of the game - 26.05.2003.

10. Besties Sarah Davis, Sian Gardner and Per Bassi at 24/7, Pussycats nightclub, Telford on 25.02.2008.

11. Kirsty Ward and Hannah Morris enjoying a drink at The Crown, Bridgnorth, 05.06.2000.

12. Party boys Usman Sultan and Ali Sultan at 24/7, Pussycats nightclub, Telford on 25.02.2008.

13. Sisters Gemma and Sue Larkin enjoying a night out at The Crown, 05.11.2001.

14. Phil Field, Mark Worsdell, Chris Worsdell, John Hill and John Larkin enjoying a night out at The Crown, 05.11.2001.

15. Everybody on the dancefloor at Gibson's nighclub, Oswestry, 13.08.2000

16. Revellers at Cascades, Telford. The club opened in 1985 and closed in 1997

17. Girls night: Donna Sumnall, Carole Barsby-Tranter, Kathleen Lazic and Maria Meredith at the Elephant and Castle, Ketley, 15.05.1999

18. Cheers! Kelly Scullion and Vicky Kerswell enjoy a night at the Elephant and Castle, Ketley, 15.05.1999.

19. Model Linda Lusardi made an appearance at Cascades in the Telford, signing autographs on 21.5.1988

20. A happy group at the Elephant and Castle, Ketley. 15.05.1999 – Rachael Jones, Nicola Hudson, Sue Hartwell, Kay Pennell and Andrea Bowers.

21. A photo submitted by Staci Culbert from c2000 when she was on a night out in Shrewsbury town with an old friend. "We thought we were Charlie's Angels back in the day, when red lippy was a thing and my middle parting looked like a lion's mane!"

22. Reader Simon Rickers sent in this photo of his biker gang, dated 7.10.2023. The motorbike enthusiasts, who come from Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry and various parts of Wales, meet up annually and tour the best watering holes in Oswestry and nearby.

23. Lads night out at the Elephant and Castle, Ketley, 15.05.1999.

24. Smiles all round at Gibsons, New Street, 16.08.1999.

25. Bigger smiles all round from Charlotte Mansell, Claire Jones and Louise Corfield at Gibsons, 16.08.1999.

26. Ladies enjoying a night out at the Elephant and Castle, Ketley, 17.05.1999

27. Party girls at the Merchant Stores, Shrewsbury, 19.03.2001

28. Tim Weaver, Matt Haycocks, Tony Hutton and Mark Webb at Tate in Green End, Whitchurch, 07.12.1999

29. Girls night at the Tate nightspot in Whitchurch, Cheryl Kinson Gail Padmore Mandy Heath Julie Foulkes and Andrea Lowe, 07.12.1999

30. Lads lads lads at Elephant and Castle. Ketley, 1999.