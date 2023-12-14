Firefighters rescue person stuck in lift at Telford town centre hotel
Firefighters rescued someone stuck in a lift at a Telford town centre hotel yesterday.
Crews were called to the Premier Inn in Southwater at around 5.15pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a 'lift rescue persons locked in' in Telford.
"Reports of one person stuck in a lift. Crews released using lift keys and small gear."
One fire engine was mobilised from Telford Central station.