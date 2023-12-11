Local nature reserves declared and extended in Telford and Wrekin

A 5.3 hectare piece of land bordering residential and industrial areas in Donnington been officially declared as the Central Hall local Nature Reserve.

Telford and Wrekin council said the dense woodlands spreading up the slopes, open grassland and scrub areas are a fine example of nature retaking land once left barren by industrial activity. Several reptile species have previously been recorded there.

The council has also declared extensions to the Dothill and Shawbirch and the Granville local nature reserves.