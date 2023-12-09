Second early morning crash on A5 amid wet and windy conditions

The incident, which saw a car leave the carriageway on Saturday morning resulted in Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sending three fire engines.

A spokesperson for SFRS said the incident occurred on the A5, westbound, between Cluddley and Preston Island near Wellington.

SFRS said nobody was trapped in the vehicle, which was made safe before the fire service declared the incident over at around 8.50am.

It was the second crash on the A5 reported on Saturday morning, with West Mercia Police attending a crash near to Shrewsbury between Dobbies Island and Emstrey at around 8.50am.