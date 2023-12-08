TikTok food star Big Nibbles creates Telford's 'official sandwich' - and it's terrible

Content creator Big Nibbles (@bignibblescooks), has been running a series where he creates what he considers to be the 'official' sandwiches of UK towns and cities.

And for Telford, which he calls the "favourite" place for people who are "letting the relentless march of time wash over you until you expire" - he chose a meatball sub.

Why the meatball sub? "I've actually been to Telford," he explains, "and the only place I could see worth eating at was a Subway.

"It's a depressingly car-dependent town, built around dual carriageway roundabouts. Telford is basically one big shipping container surrounded by villages all stitched together with traffic lights.

"Even hearing about it makes you want to fall asleep and never think of Telford again."

On TikTok, the video has amassed almost half a million views, with more than 40,000 likes. The creator has more than 139,000 followers on the platform, with more than five million likes.

Other videos mercilessly mocked in the UK towns and cities sandwich series include a corned beef sandwich for the country's "number one spot for day-drinking" Wolverhampton and the "whatever you want with Worcestershire sauce" sandwich of Worcester.