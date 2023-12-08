Telford & Wrekin Council has assured residents that accessibility is of "paramount importance" after hiccups with the lifts at Telford Central railway station.

Crews freed one person from the station lift on Tuesday, December 5 after technical difficulties were reported, then three people on Thursday, November 23.

But Telford & Wrekin Council says that an agreement is in place to ensure breakdowns are dealt with swiftly, and said a contingency taxi service is in operation to ensure passengers aren't left stranded on the wrong side of the tracks.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Accessibility for residents in Telford and Wrekin is of paramount importance.

“The lift at the railway station is a piece of mechanical equipment that is frequently used and therefore maintained, however does occasionally break down.

“There is an agreement to ensure an engineer attends within two hours or a reported breakdown to assess the issue and order parts as required to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“As a contingency, there is a taxi service in operation when the lift is out of order, the telephone number is listed on site.

"In addition, West Midlands Railway staff are also fully trained to support, assist, and provide an alternative transport as required.”