Fire crew goes to the aid of wheelchair user stuck in the mud in Telford

The woman had gone out in her electric wheelchair to a patch of land off Brunel Way, Telford on Friday afternoon .

But recent rain had turned the ground into mud and her chair became stuck, unable to move.

She was able to contact emergency services and a crew from Telford Central responded at 4.50pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew members were able to help move the wheelchair to the pavement in a 20 minute operation.

The woman was unhurt but glad to be back on firm ground.