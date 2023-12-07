Firefighters called after car hits wall in Telford
Firefighters were called into action after a car hit a wall in Telford.
By Megan Jones
Two fire crews were called out to Frame Lane in Doseley at around 10pm on Wednesday after a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, the firefighters from Telford and Wellington fire stations discovered a car that had collided with a wall.
The teams worked to make the vehicle safe.
It does not appear that anyone was injured in the incident, and West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was not required at the scene.