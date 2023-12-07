Christmas can be all wrapped up at the Telford Centre

An annual charity gift wrapping service is returning toTelford Centre, with a team of enthusiasts ensuring gifts are beautifully presented and ready to be given out to friends and family.

The service is available now, located under the shooting star, outside Flip Out, and will run until Christmas Eve.

For a small donation, shoppers can have their gifts gift wrapped with all proceeds raised going to local charities – Home-Start Telford & Wrekin, Telford and Wrekin Council Voluntary Service and Telford Rotary Club.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre, said: “We love having the gift wrapping service available at the centre.

"Last year we raised over £6,000 with the generous donations from visitors and we really hope to have another fantastic year again this time around. The teams who provide the gift wrap service always do an amazing job and it’s always wonderful to hear the fantastic feedback we get from visitors."