Fire involving 'two tonnes of rolled carpet' breaks out at Telford factory

The alarm was raised at Borgers Ltd at Hortonwood, Telford, on Monday evening .

The 999 call led to five appliances being mobilised from Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington at 6.20pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved two tonnes of rolled carpet inside a building.

Two firefighters put on breathing apparatus to enter the building to fight the fire.

Borgers Ltd develops and produces acoustically efficient textile components for all types of vehicles. It produces lightweight trim and carrier components and insulation.