Paramedics treat man and A5 blocked after crash in Telford

The one-car collision happened at Limekiln Bank roundabout between St Georges and Redhill late this afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.23pm on Sunday, November 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford, which involved one saloon vehicle.

"Ambulance crews treated male casualty. Fire crews used small tools to make vehicle safe and assisted police. A5 is closed in both directions between Priorslee Roundabout and Limekiln Roundabout."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.

According to the AA's traffic monitoring service, the road was "partially blocked" as of 5.20pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.