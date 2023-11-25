'Our voice is the most important thing we have': Telford's young Parliamentarian

Rae Anyidoho, the MYP for Telford and Wrekin, and deputy MYP Jaina Amedo attended to take part in the national debate about the UKYP Campaign, Food for Learning.

It was part of the Annual UK Youth Parliament (UKYP) debate in the House of Commons when young people took over the green benches on November 17.

Rae had the honour of closing the debate, and giving the vote of thanks, which meant he had the opportunity to stand and speak at the despatch box.

After thanking all of the people that helped organise the debate, he thanked all of the young people present and reminded them that their voice is important.

“It’s scary to exist, during a time when there is so much uncertainty and fear, when it’s easy to feel as though one’s existence, one’s voice does not matter," said Rae.

"But, to all young people, even amongst adversity, our voice is the most important thing that we have, and it is the ability to use it, to speak out, that makes us so powerful.”

The UKYP Campaign, Food for Learning aims to allow all young people to get a free school meal to help reduce food poverty and help support learning in school.

More than 200 young people attended and debated the issues that should be included in the campaign, with the issue of finance and funding for free school meals being the most important according to the vote at the end of the debate.

The debate was held in the House of Commons and was chaired by the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and the Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton.

Locally the work of the UKYP is supported by the Young People's Forum.