Big Give campaign will help support young families this Christmas

Home-Start Telford & Wrekin has signed up to the appeal with a target of raising £10,000 to support the families of young children in their time of need.

The charity is asking the public to organise fundraising events and give donations to raise £5,000 which will then be doubled by The Big Christmas Give charity.

The Big Give initiative, the UK’s biggest match-funded campaign, starts on November 28 and runs through to December 5. It pledges to double what each participating charity raises. Last year it raised £28.5 million for over 1,000 UK charities.

Home-Start Telford & Wrekin manager Caia Bryant-Griffiths said the charity would be delighted to hear from any individual, group or company that wanted to help reach the initial £5,000 target.

“This is a great way of maximising every penny that our generous supporters raise for us. We would love to hear from anyone who would like to get involved and help make a difference in the lives of families in need this holiday season,” she said.

Further information on how to get involved is available by emailing info@homestarttandw.org.uk or by calling 01952 872280 or on the website at homestarttelfordandwrekin.co.uk/christmas-2023-big-give-campaign

Home-Start Telford & Wrekin is a volunteer group set up 34 years ago. It aims to give children under five the best possible start by helping parents manage daily life and widen links within their community.

Volunteers are involved in weekly home visits for young families under pressure offering parents the support they need. The charity also organises self esteem courses, mental health support, drop-in sessions, teenage parent support and parent and child groups which are all supported by volunteers.