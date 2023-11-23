Woman taken to hospital after being struck by car in Telford

Emergency services rushed to reports of a collision at the junction of the Old Park Roundabout and Dawley Green Way in Telford at around 5.20pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, ambulance crews discovered a female pedestrian had been struck by a car.

She was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not thought to be serious, before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of the Old Park Roundabout and Dawley Green Way near Dawley Bank, Telford at around 5.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a woman, was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment."

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.