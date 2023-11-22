CCTV to remain optional for Telford & Wrekin Council-licensed taxis

Telford & Wrekin Council's licensing committee said it had taken the decision after consultation with "both drivers and passengers".

It said that across the country, 17 out of 266 licensing authorities have made CCTV compulsory for taxi and private hire vehicles.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for homes and enforcement, said he was confident they had made the right decision.

The move follows concerns that the costs of adding CCTV to taxis would lead to drivers choosing to license their vehicles outside of Telford & Wrekin.

The council said that evidence from 185 responses gathered over an eight-week period in June this year, showed that 75 per cent of passengers felt the use of CCTV would improve safety.

But, mandatory CCTV would mean drivers having to foot the bill of more than £700 – meaning they may decide to obtain licences from neighbouring authorities that operate a voluntary policy.

The council said the result would mean a loss of licensing powers for the authority.

Councillor Overton said: "It’s such a fine balance but by building on the success of our pilot and keeping the use of CCTV voluntary, we retain control over taxi standards in the borough with those who obtain their licences here.

“We continue to build on the number of taxis with CCTV cameras we already have – soon to stand at over 50 – through external sources of funding which supports our existing drivers as well, helping overall to maintain high standards of safety.”

He added: “The committee is confident it has made the right decision with the option of reviewing in the future if needed, to support the safety of residents and drivers and ensuring we continue with our aim to make Telford and Wrekin a cleaner, greener, safer place to live and do business.”