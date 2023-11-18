Two-car crash leaves one on its side with casualty left in care of paramedics

Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene of a two-car collision that took place on Walton in High Ercall at around 2.14pm Saturday.

Firefighters say one of the vehicles involved ended up on its side off the road.

Fire crews made both vehicles electrically safe, while paramedics assessed one male casualty.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 2.48pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.