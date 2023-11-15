Telford woman's front door wows judges in autumn decor competition

Bridgnorth Garden Centre has been running an autumnal Decorate Your Door Competition, encouraging residents to elevate their entryways.

Sylwia Krolikowska of Telford, impressed the judges with her door display which had embraced both autumn and Halloween.

Decorated with seasonal foliage, pumpkins, scarecrows and an autumnal wreath, judges said that it embodied the spooky season and cosy and warm ambience of autumn.

Sylwia was picked as the lucky winner and will receive some exciting gardening goodies from British Garden Centres.

She said of her win: “Competition is a great motivator that pushes us to do our best. Being called a winner feels truly amazing and fulfilling.”

Bridgnorth Garden Centre manager Steph Woolley said: “The level of creativity and imagination shown by all participants was truly outstanding, making the judging process a challenge but we are delighted to announce Sylwia as the talented winner who has truly embraced the essence of autumn.

"We want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sylwia and thank everyone who participated and made this competition a resounding success."