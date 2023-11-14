Telford man arrested over 'antisemitic messages' after screengrabs shared on social media
A 31-year-old man from Telford has been arrested by police after screengrabs of antisemitic messages went viral on social media.
West Mercia Police confirmed on Tuesday that they are looking into reports of an alleged hate crime in Telford.
Screen grabs of the messages went viral on social media on Tuesday morning.
Officers now say they have arrested a man on "suspicion of malicious communications, and stirring up racial hatred by publishing or distributing written material".
A spokesperson added: "He remains in police custody as enquiries continue."