Age Concern volunteers and members to get a special festive treat

But the event will be held in a warm and cosy hotel lounge and not on the fairway.

The free-of-charge event, at Telford Hotel Spa and Golf Resort, will be offering hot drinks, mince pies and sandwiches for up to 50 guests.

The coffee morning is designed especially for older people and has been arranged in partnership with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

The resort, at Great Hay Drive, Sutton Heights, Telford, TF7 4DT, has also arranged a festive ‘Great Sock Appeal’ with the hotel staff donating a small, wrapped gift of woolly socks to be given to clients at the charity’s day centres and social groups.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the charity’s befriending clients and their fabulous volunteers, and also people who attend the many wellbeing classes and groups across the county,” said Assistant Finance Manager at the resort, Linda Jewitt, who also just happens to be a volunteer befriender herself.

“Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is a superb organisation that does a great deal to help older people living locally.”

The coffee morning will take place on Monday, December 4, between 10.30am and 12.30pm, and will include a welcome stand promoting befriending and volunteering for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is a local charity which has been working tirelessly for 70 years to make life better for older people across the whole of Shropshire.

It offers a range of services for older people in the county. These include: Information and Advice, Day Centres, dementia support, the Help at Home Service, volunteer befriending visitors, Home from Hospital services, Lunch Clubs, Living Well activities, Benefits Advice, and Advocacy on behalf of older people.

Last year over 100,000 volunteer hours were given to support older people, ranging from helping people to fill in benefits forms, supporting people in our 38 Day Centres, visiting isolated older people at home, to acting as receptionists in the charity's Shrewsbury office.