Telford businesses join forces to help David's Ukraine mission

Autocraft Telford and ChipsAway Telford and Wolverhampton have been supporting David Pryce, who takes refurbished tricycles to disabled children in Ukraine's orphanages.

David embarked on his latest inspiring 18-day, 3,600-mile journey at the start of October, delivering a fleet of more than 50 donated trikes to individuals in desperate need of rehabilitation assistance.

And he reached out to Steve Williams at ChipsAway Telford when seeking assistance in restoring a bike that he wanted to be painted in Ukrainian military livery.

The trike after being taken to Ukraine

The teams at ChipsAway and Autocraft were more than willing to lend a helping hand, and the result surpassed even Pryce's own expectations.

"I could see the outcome in my head, but the outcome is better than I could have imagined," he said.

The Autocraft and ChipsAway trike was honoured as the ‘mascot’ of the fleet, finding its safe haven in a care home in Borodyanka, Kyiv.

Matthew Fielding, of Autocraft Telford and ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton, said: "When Steve first told me about David's mission, there was no doubt in my mind that we had to help.

"On behalf of the whole team at Autocraft and ChipsAway, we are so proud to be part of such a special, heart-warming project and would like to thank David for allowing us to be a part of his mission."